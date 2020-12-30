Celtics legend Jones, who died recently, made many trips to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones passed away over the holiday weekend. He won 8 NBA championships as a player with the green. He also won two as Celtics head coach and one as an assistant with the Clippers. He once played in Houlton in the 50s and made other trips up to the county.

“To be at the Potato Festival in Fort Fairfield. Bill Anderson has been taking me around and I have seen the Air Force base here. Very much impressed,” said K.C. Jones in the 80s, “I am very familiar with the area. I spent some time with Skip Chapelle in Fort Fairfield some years ago.”

