Bucksport Senior Center looking for ‘new socks’ donations

The Bucksport Senior Center is taking donations of new, clean socks all winter long as a way of...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport Area Senior Center is asking for help in supporting seniors.

They’re taking donations of new, clean socks all winter long as a way of helping seniors save a little money and stay warm. You can purchase socks to donate at Port ‘O Call on Main Street in Bucksport, but the center says it will take any donations of new socks regardless of where they’re bought.

”We’re all trying to pinch our pennies everywhere we can, and save and budget,” said William Foster, Director, The Bucksport Area Senior Center. “If we can give an item that’s a necessity to seniors, they might be able to spend that money someplace else.”

If you have socks you’d like to donate, drop them off at the Senior Center on Broadway in Bucksport or call Port ‘O Call at 853-0800 to place an order.

