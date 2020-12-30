Belfast Police and kayaker rescue loose goat

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - An incredible rescue in Belfast.

It brought the community together - all to save a goat that was in the bay.

For Belfast resident Jerri Holmes, Tuesday started out like any other day

“I was making a pot of chili.”

But this was not your average Tuesday in Belfast.

Holmes said, “There were three policemen in my side yard. They said oh we have a goat and I saw the goat running down on the bank”

Sgt, Fitzpatrick with Belfast Police Department said, “We got from people down on the Penobscot Shores and residential communities that there was a goat trailing a green leash wandering through the property.”

A four-year-old goat was on its way to the vet and got loose.

Sgt. Fitzpatrick said, “We thought we had it cornered, and then it decided that it was going to take Officer McFadden and I for a swim in the ocean. "

Officers were knee-deep in frigid water.

Sgt. Fitzpatrick said, “Three of us trying to do the best of our abilities to save this person’s pet goat.”

Holmes added, “This goat was in the water swimming over to Islesboro. There’s no way this goat was turning around.”

Holmes, a year-round kayaker, sprung to action.

“I know how cold it is,” Holmes added.

Her skills coming to the rescue. She paddled over to the goat.

She explained, “There was no hesitation. What am I going to do? It would have died. I don’t know anything about goats so I grabbed his horn and I put a line around it and it kept tipping its head so it could breathe and the line would keep falling off Its horns.”

Even after losing her paddle Holmes and police officers guided the goat back onshore.

Sgt. Fitzpatrick said, “After about 20 minutes getting it out of the water during that whole commotion obviously, we stirred up the residents.”

Their quick action saved its life.

“Gotten a blanket like a moving blanket for the goat. The cops were holding it. Draped my goat body to try and kept it warm.”

A true community effort, on a not so typical Belfast Tuesday.

“They came out without being asked and offered any assistance they could. Whether it was encouragement from the shore as the 40 Degree temperatures were creeping into our boots and up the pant legs and up to the waist ... or people with the blankets and offerings, the kayak, another person got in a dingy.”

Sgt. Fitzpatrick tells us they later found out the goat loves bananas.

