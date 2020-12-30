Advertisement

Baileyville PD to serve free hot dogs Friday

Baileyville PD is setting up a drive-through hot dog stand and serving free hot dogs to anyone...
Baileyville PD is setting up a drive-through hot dog stand and serving free hot dogs to anyone who wants one New Years Day from 11 to 1pm.(Baileyville Police Department)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The job of police is to protect and serve the community. On Friday, the Baileyville Police Department is putting the emphasis on “serve.”

They’re setting up a drive-through hot dog stand and serving free hot dogs to anyone who wants one from 11 to 1pm. Baileyville PD posted about the free hot dog drive through on its Facebook page yesterday morning, and it’s already been shared more than 180 times.

”We’ve been too long without a community outing,” said Baileyville Police Chief Bob Fitzsimmons. “This was the safest way that I thought we might be able to do it, with a few of our guys here at the PD here in the community. Seems to have grown a lot bigger than I thought it was going to when I first posted this.”

Baileyville Police say it will only be serving Maine red hot dogs and ketchup, mustard, and relish will be available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Another inmate at Maine State Prison dies.
Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 30
Maine sees 598 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday

Latest News

Stephen King's lawn art among the favorites.
TV5 viewers favorite stories of 2020
Investigation shows evidence of racism at Bangor High School, school officials address their response
Viewer favorites
Viewer favorites
Plan is to return to tradition in 2021
Paddy Murphy’s won’t drop Bangor NYE beach ball this year