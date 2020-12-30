Baileyville PD to serve free hot dogs Friday

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The job of police is to protect and serve the community. On Friday, the Baileyville Police Department is putting the emphasis on “serve.”

They’re setting up a drive-through hot dog stand and serving free hot dogs to anyone who wants one from 11 to 1pm. Baileyville PD posted about the free hot dog drive through on its Facebook page yesterday morning, and it’s already been shared more than 180 times.

”We’ve been too long without a community outing,” said Baileyville Police Chief Bob Fitzsimmons. “This was the safest way that I thought we might be able to do it, with a few of our guys here at the PD here in the community. Seems to have grown a lot bigger than I thought it was going to when I first posted this.”

Baileyville Police say it will only be serving Maine red hot dogs and ketchup, mustard, and relish will be available.

