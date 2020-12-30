Another inmate dies at Maine State Prison, non-COVID related

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Another inmate at the Maine State Prison in Warren has died.

It is not related to COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 63-year-old David Labonte of Biddeford died last night.

His cause of death has not been released.

The department also reported another inmate death at the same facility on Christmas Day.

That death was also not related to COVID.

Labonte was sentenced for manslaughter in 2015.

He was scheduled to be released in 2022.

