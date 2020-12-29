Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday

(WABI) - The wife of a Milbridge man charged with attempted murder has been arrested in connection with the same incident.

Two men were shot at a Trenton residence on December 20th.

District Attorney Matt Foster says 49-year-old Sherry Smith is accused of stabbing one of the men the couple was trying to rob.

According to The Ellsworth American, she’s charged with aggravated attempted murder and robbery.

Her husband, 51-year-old Larry Smith, is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Both are being held at the Hancock County Jail.

Larry Smith’s bail is set at $250,000.

Sherry Smith is scheduled for a bail hearing tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.