UPDATE: Police say man injured in Fairfield Center expected to make full recovery

FAIRFIELD CENTER, Maine (WABI) - According to police, the family of the man who crashed his car in Fairfield Center Monday night says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

While TV5 was originally told the crash happened in Hinckley, Fairfield Police Capt. Paul St. Amand confirmed that it was in Fairfield Center.

Authorities say Billy Gray, of Farmington, was driving on Route 104, also known as the Middle Road, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Gray was flown to a hospital in Bangor.

Doctors reportedly told Gray’s family that he does face a long road to recovery.

Fairfield Police believe speed and road conditions may have played a factor in the crash.

