Advertisement

Members of Bangor Fire among nearly 20K Mainers coronavirus vaccinated

The doses of the Moderna vaccine were received Monday.
Nearly 20K Mainers vaccinated so far.
Nearly 20K Mainers vaccinated so far.(Amber Lake)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor began an initial round of COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning.

The doses of the Moderna vaccine were received Monday and will be given to emergency medical providers including members of the Bangor Fire Department.

The City is also partnering with Maine EMS, East Millinocket Fire Department, and Northern Light Medical Transport to provide vaccinations to frontline licensed EMS workers throughout Penobscot County.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 19,634 people have been vaccinated so far in Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Burger King locations close
Burger King franchisee shuts down, 4 restaurants close
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

The Venture Brook Community Forest abuts the Dennys River corridor.
New England Forestry Federation adds 2,200 of downeast forest to its network
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday
There is still time for kids of any age to grab a free book.
Annual ‘Joy of Reading’ campaign ends this week
File image
UPDATE: Police say man injured in Fairfield Center expected to make full recovery
Tempshield has been in business for 40 years and is the originator of Cryogenic PPE,...
Trenton company playing major role in global distribution of COVID vaccine