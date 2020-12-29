Members of Bangor Fire among nearly 20K Mainers coronavirus vaccinated

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor began an initial round of COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning.

The doses of the Moderna vaccine were received Monday and will be given to emergency medical providers including members of the Bangor Fire Department.

The City is also partnering with Maine EMS, East Millinocket Fire Department, and Northern Light Medical Transport to provide vaccinations to frontline licensed EMS workers throughout Penobscot County.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 19,634 people have been vaccinated so far in Maine.

