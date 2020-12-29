Advertisement

Part of Kenduskeag Stream retaining wall in Bangor to be repaired

The estimated cost is $275,000.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A section of the Kenduskeag Stream retaining wall in Bangor will get a much-needed repair.

This after Bangor councilors voted to authorize a contract with Lou Silver Construction Company to fix it.

Bangor’s City Engineer talked about the urgent need to fix it in November after part of this aging wall collapsed.

The estimated cost is $275,000.

No word yet on when the project will be done.

For more information about the project, click here.

