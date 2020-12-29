Advertisement

Penobscot County Federal Credit Union merges with The County Federal Credit Union

The combined credit union assets will now exceed $380 million.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Federal Credit Union will be merging with The County Federal Credit Union.

Members voted in favor of the merger.

In August of 2019, both Boards of Directors announced the merger would improve and increase benefits to both memberships.

We’re told that for now, members of both credit unions can continue to do business as usual without any interruption or changes to their accounts.

