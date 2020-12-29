Penobscot County Federal Credit Union merges with The County Federal Credit Union

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Federal Credit Union will be merging with The County Federal Credit Union.

Members voted in favor of the merger.

The combined credit union assets will now exceed $380 million.

In August of 2019, both Boards of Directors announced the merger would improve and increase benefits to both memberships.

We’re told that for now, members of both credit unions can continue to do business as usual without any interruption or changes to their accounts.

