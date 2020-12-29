Officials continue to investigate Unity church and mobile home fires

UNITY, Maine (WABI) -

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a church in Unity Monday night.

It happened on Depot Street at the Unity United Methodist Church around 6pm.

Officials say no one was hurt, and they believe the fire started in the basement.

Firefighters were able to save a 150-year-old Bible which sustained just minor water damage.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office were back at the church today.

They’re also investigating two other fires in Unity that happened at the same home on Turner Court on December 22nd and 26th.

Investigators say at this time, they don’t believe the three fires are connected.

