Advertisement

Officials continue to investigate Unity church and mobile home fires

Investigators say at this time, they don’t believe the three fires are connected.
Fire officials continue to investigate church fire in Unity
Fire officials continue to investigate church fire in Unity(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, Maine (WABI) -

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a church in Unity Monday night.

It happened on Depot Street at the Unity United Methodist Church around 6pm.

Officials say no one was hurt, and they believe the fire started in the basement.

Firefighters were able to save a 150-year-old Bible which sustained just minor water damage.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office were back at the church today.

They’re also investigating two other fires in Unity that happened at the same home on Turner Court on December 22nd and 26th.

Investigators say at this time, they don’t believe the three fires are connected.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Burger King locations close
Burger King franchisee shuts down, 4 restaurants close
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Over the past few years, Bangor has gone above and beyond in its efforts to make New Year’s Eve...
2020 NYE different in Bangor
Much different in 2020
Bangor NYE
Hannaford prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies
Lagrange man arrested for manslaughter in fatal crash