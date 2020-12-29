Advertisement

Northern Light Health hospitals to receive COVID-19 financial relief

It aims to provide short-term relief with a portion of the state’s federal CARES act funding.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Eight Northern Light Health hospitals will soon receive $100,000 each.

It’s part of a financial relief grant program to help with their COVID-19 response and recovery.

The program was established to provide grants for healthcare providers that showed a financial need related to the pandemic.

It aims to provide short-term relief with a portion of the state’s federal CARES act funding.

Northern Light’s Vice President of finance said in a statement they are eternally grateful for the recognition of the financial strain COVID-19 has placed on the health delivery system.

The Northern Light hospitals receiving the grants are Acadia Hospital, AR Gould Hospital, CA Dean Hospital, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Inland Hospital, Maine Coast Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Burger King locations close
Burger King franchisee shuts down, 4 restaurants close
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
Decision on $2K checks falls to Senate
Decision on $2K checks falls to Senate
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Hannaford distribution center.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Winthrop distribution center
Nearly 20K Mainers vaccinated so far.
Members of Bangor Fire among nearly 20K Mainers coronavirus vaccinated