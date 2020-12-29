Northern Light Health hospitals to receive COVID-19 financial relief

Maine (WABI) - Eight Northern Light Health hospitals will soon receive $100,000 each.

It’s part of a financial relief grant program to help with their COVID-19 response and recovery.

The program was established to provide grants for healthcare providers that showed a financial need related to the pandemic.

It aims to provide short-term relief with a portion of the state’s federal CARES act funding.

Northern Light’s Vice President of finance said in a statement they are eternally grateful for the recognition of the financial strain COVID-19 has placed on the health delivery system.

The Northern Light hospitals receiving the grants are Acadia Hospital, AR Gould Hospital, CA Dean Hospital, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Inland Hospital, Maine Coast Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

