New England Forestry Federation adds 2,200 of downeast forest to its network

(WABI) - A Downeast forestland property totaling 2,200 acres in Washington County has been added to the New England Forestry Foundation network of forests.

The Venture Brook Community Forest abuts the Dennys River corridor. The streams and wetlands on the property provide clean water for native Atlantic salmon and brook trout. The foundation says its approach to forestry is to maintain and sustain the benefits of the forest for the long term.

“We think that’s critically important to the bio-economy of Downeast Maine and is really part of the economic future of the region,” said Frank Lowenstein, NEFF’s Chief Operating Officer. “We hope in the conservation of land in this region that we can also influence both other conservation partners and private landowners, to help them manage their forests for these long term benefits.

NEFF acquired the Venture Brook parcel through the Maine Coastal Forest Partnership. It will be open to the public from dawn to dusk for traditional recreational uses.

