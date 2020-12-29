Mainly Sunny, Cold & Blustery Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of high pressure will move into the Ohio Valley today and lots of sunshine is expected with this. However, it will be quite blustery outside this afternoon with winds that will gust 25-35 mph out of the northwest. This will result in wind chills that will run in the single digits and teens across the region today. Skies will remain clear and winds will begin to diminish throughout the night as lows fall back to the teens for most areas.

High pressure will push to our south for the day tomorrow with increasing clouds and highs in the 20s to lower 30s. An area of low pressure advances to our west Wednesday night into Thursday. With this system will be light snow and mix, some rain near the coast. It will be relatively weak and most of the precipitation will fall overnight on Wednesday into early Thursday morning. We’re looking at 0-2″ for the southern half of the state and 2-4″ possible north. This low will quickly move to our north and east Thursday afternoon and some breaks in the clouds are likely with highs in the 30s to low 40s. We stay dry during the day on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. However, clouds will increase throughout the late afternoon hours and another storm is expected to move in late Friday evening into Saturday. This storm is likely to bring snow and mix across the north, with rain, snow and mix south. We dry out Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Blustery, winds NW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. It will feel like the single digits and across the state. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tonight: Mainly clear with diminishing winds. Lows will drop back to the teens. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s. Light snow and mix at night.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower during the morning. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Snow and mix will develop late evening. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Saturday: Rain, snow and mix is looking more and more likely. Highs will run in the 30s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.