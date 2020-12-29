Advertisement

Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another seven Mainers have died with COVID-19. This, as the Maine CDC reports 591 new cases, the third-highest single-day total.

Two of the deaths recorded today come from Penobscot County, bringing the deaths toll there to 20. With just seven deaths recorded in Penobscot County on November 29th, the death toll has nearly tripled in a month.

The other deaths come from Cumberland, where there were two, along with one from each of Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties.

Total deaths in the state now stand at 333.

There have been 22,909 overall cases in Maine. Of those, 19,582 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 29
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 29(WABI)

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date, so we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Kennebec County has 55 more cases. Penobscot County has 52. Aroostook County has 23.

Farmington man taken to hospital after crash in Hinckley