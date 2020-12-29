Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Winthrop distribution center

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating an a COVID-19 outbreak at a Hannaford distribution center in Winthrop.

As of Tuesday morning, they say there have been 21 confirmed cases at the ADUSA Distribution LLC.

In Monday’s CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said the outbreak was likely a product of community transmission occurring in and around that area.

A spokesperson for ADUSA’s parent company, Erin Dewaters, says 14 employees at that location are currently on leave due to COVID-19.

She said in a statement, “We believe that these cases are unrelated to the workplace. ADUSA Distribution continues to take robust measures to ensure workplace health and safety during the COVID pandemic.”

Dewaters says they require all associates to comply with government orders and they offer pandemic pay to help associates who may be out of work due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.