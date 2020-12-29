Lagrange man arrested for manslaughter in fatal crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed his passenger on July 7 is being detained at the Penobscot County Jail.

Randall Hamm, of Lagrange, made his first court appearance on Monday after being arrested last week on charges of manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving.

Hamm didn’t enter a plea on Monday because he hasn’t been indicted.

His court-appointed attorney questioned why law enforcement waited so long to bring charges against Hamm, and then arrested him days before Christmas.

Bail was set at $2,000.

