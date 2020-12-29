Hannaford prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WAGM) - Hannaford said Tuesday that it is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at its pharmacies in Maine and four other states.

Hannaford said it is prepared to provide vaccinations when Phase 2 of the distribution process begins. Maine is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.

The company said it was approved in November by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide vaccinations and has signed with the Centers for Disease Control to be a recipient of vaccines.

Hannaford operates 156 pharmacies across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

“Our stores and our pharmacy teams have been crucial resources for the public during the health crisis, providing essential food and medicine throughout the pandemic. We are excited that we will be a big part of helping people across our five-state market get access as quickly as possible to the vaccine that provides protection from this virus,” said Wendy Boynton, RPh, Director of Pharmacy Services at Hannaford.

Hannaford officials said they have not received information on when it will begin receiving doses of vaccines.

The company said to prepare it has purchased additional freezers, prepared pharmacies to receive the vaccine, trained and educated pharmacists, pharmacy interns and technicians, purchased additional personal protective equipment and developed digital appointment forms and scheduling tools.

Copyright 2020 WAGM. All rights reserved.