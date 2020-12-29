Farmington man taken to hospital after crash in Hinckley
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities tell TV5 a Farmington man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday night after a crash in Hinckley.
They say, Billy Gray, who’s in his 50′s, was driving on Route 104 when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.
Authorities say Gray was taken to a hospital in Waterville then taken by helicopter to a Bangor hospital.
The investigation continues.
