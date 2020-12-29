Advertisement

Downtown Bangor building sold to developer

Purchased by Canuck Investments
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A large building in downtown Bangor has been purchased by a developer.

Known as Norumbega Hall, the building at 40 Harlow Street houses the Zillman Art Museum, SGC Engineering, and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation, or EMDC.

EMDC has owned the property since 2005 and completed the sale to Canuck Investments last week for 1.2 million dollars.

Canuck Investments is owned by Bangor residents Philip and Stephanie Henry.

All of the current tenants will remain in the building.

EMDC Board Chair Bill Shorey says selling the building will free up company resources to support communities, businesses, and workers.

”I think we’ll be at that location for a long time to come. It took a long time to put this deal together. Mr. Henry is a great guy to work with, and I think he’ll make an excellent landlord, and I think he’ll do renovations to the building that need to be done.”

