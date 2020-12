UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a church fire in Unity.

It’s happening on Depot Street at the Unity United Methodist Church.

We have a reporter on the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

smoke can be seen coming out of Unity United Methodist Church @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/f0nxurYVmW — Allegra Zamore (@allegrazamore) December 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.