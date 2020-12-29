Advertisement

Congresswoman Pingree reacts to House passing increased stimulus checks

The measure now heads to the Senate
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C (WABI) - On Monday, the House passed the CASH Act to give millions of Americans $2,000 stimulus checks.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree released the following statement in reaction to the House passing the CASH Act.

“I’m relieved the President signed the COVID relief bill yesterday. Though the bill is far from perfect, it includes much-needed support for struggling Mainers, like increased SNAP benefits and extended unemployment, which lapsed on Saturday.

“Today, I joined my House colleagues to pass a standalone bill that would increase economic payments in the bill from $600 to $2,000 per person. These payments are a crucial lifeline for millions of Americans who need to pay rent and put food on their table during this time of uncertainty. This measure recognizes the hardship Maine’s families are experiencing during this crisis and offers the financial support they need to survive the winter. President Trump must call on Senate Republicans to join him in supporting this measure so we can get more meaningful direct economic relief in the hands of the American people.”

This press release is available online here. "

It now goes to the Senate for a vote.

