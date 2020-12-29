Clear & Cold Tonight, Sun to Increasing Clouds Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a storm to our northeast and a ridge of high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley produced a gusty northwest breeze all across Maine today, which ushed a modified arctic airmass into our region. As the high moves east tonight, the gusty wind will slowly diminish and under a clear sky the temps across the Pine Tree state will dip into the single numbers to mid-teens by daybreak tomorrow.

As the ridge of high pressure slips east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tomorrow the weather across Maine will be fair and seasonably cold, with high temps ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south. An approaching cold front will likely bring a period of light snow, mix and rain to Maine Wednesday night and early Thursday. Any accumulations from the light snow and mix appears to be 2″ or less, from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions on south, with 1 to 4″ likely accumulating across the north and mountains. The temps Thursday will run several degrees above normal, with more seasonable temps expected Friday under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

The forecast becomes a bit tricky as we head into the weekend. A storm system will approach New England from the southwest Friday night, while at the same time high pressure will be swinging across southeastern Canada. The exact position of the high will determine whether the approaching storm moves up to our west and brings mainly rain to our region or whether the storm is forced to slide east just to the south of the Nothern New England, which would hold the surface cold air in place and bring Maine a wintry mix of precipitation types. At this point in time, it appears the precipitation will start as snow across most if not all of Maine, with southern and coastal parts of the state changing to rain and mixed precipitation, while areas north and west of the Bangor Region remain snow or snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned to the WABI TV5 First Alert Forecast Center for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Tonight: Clear, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to 5 to 12 mph and low temps in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens.

Wednesday: Early sunny then increasing afternoon clouds, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Early snow and rain showers ending, with a west to northwest breeze around 10 mph and highs in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south.

Friday: Early sun then increasing clouds, with high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Rain, mix and snow, with highs in the upper 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

