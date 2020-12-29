Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
The shop is located on Central Street.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Downtown Bangor pizza place is closing its storefront.
Pompeii Pizza made the announcement Monday night on Facebook saying there was a lot that went into making this decision.
We’re told it opened less than 6 months before the pandemic hit in Maine.
The Pompeii Pizza food truck will continue business as usual when it’s open next year as early as spring.
