Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location

The shop is located on Central Street.
Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Downtown Bangor pizza place is closing its storefront.

Pompeii Pizza made the announcement Monday night on Facebook saying there was a lot that went into making this decision.

We’re told it opened less than 6 months before the pandemic hit in Maine.

The Pompeii Pizza food truck will continue business as usual when it’s open next year as early as spring.

To our Pompeii Pizza Patrons, This has been a trying year, to say the least, and we want to thank everyone for standing...

Posted by Pompeii Pizza on Monday, December 28, 2020

