Bangor City Council to use gender-inclusive language in future ordinances

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor City Council unanimously passed an order last night to prioritize the use of gender-inclusive pronouns in city ordinances.

Going forward, new or revised elements of the city charter will use either “they” or the title of the city position being referred to instead of “he” or “she.”

The change will not be immediately applied to old ordinances to avoid busywork for city employees.

A few months ago, gender identity was added to the list of protected classes for non-discrimination in the city.

This change reflects that decision.

Councilor Clare Davitt introduced the order after noting much of the city charter uses “he” as the default.

”The long term is hopefully it won’t matter. No one will notice “they” instead of “he.” But in the short term, it really does matter. To see yourself represented in any number of ways in the community, I hope that it opens another door for folks.”

The council also assigned members to the new Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights.

