Advertisement

Annual ‘Joy of Reading’ campaign ends this week

There is still time for kids of any age to grab a free book.
There is still time for kids of any age to grab a free book.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There are still a couple of days left in the Ellsworth American’s “Joy of Reading” campaign.

Children of all ages are invited to stop by the Ellsworth Public Library before 5 pm Thursday to pick up a free book to take home. It’s the 25th year the newspaper has run the annual reading campaign.

Usually, the books are picked up at the Ellsworth American’s office, but the pandemic forced them to make some changes this year.

“The library was a perfect choice, and they have been so accommodating,” said Ellsworth American Marketing and Sales Manager Kelly Cochrane. “They’ve even put a cart out if people aren’t comfortable going into the library. They can stop by. They can make an appointment. They’ve been just so helpful in getting the books out to children.”

The library still has plenty of books available.

For more information, you can call the library at 667-6363.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pompeii Pizza is closing its doors.
Bangor pizza shop closing downtown location
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29
Maine reports 7 deaths, 591 new COVID-19 cases
Burger King locations close
Burger King franchisee shuts down, 4 restaurants close
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

The Venture Brook Community Forest abuts the Dennys River corridor.
New England Forestry Federation adds 2,200 of downeast forest to its network
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
Wife of alleged Trenton shooter arrested Tuesday
File image
UPDATE: Police say man injured in Fairfield Center expected to make full recovery
Tempshield has been in business for 40 years and is the originator of Cryogenic PPE,...
Trenton company playing major role in global distribution of COVID vaccine