Annual ‘Joy of Reading’ campaign ends this week

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There are still a couple of days left in the Ellsworth American’s “Joy of Reading” campaign.

Children of all ages are invited to stop by the Ellsworth Public Library before 5 pm Thursday to pick up a free book to take home. It’s the 25th year the newspaper has run the annual reading campaign.

Usually, the books are picked up at the Ellsworth American’s office, but the pandemic forced them to make some changes this year.

“The library was a perfect choice, and they have been so accommodating,” said Ellsworth American Marketing and Sales Manager Kelly Cochrane. “They’ve even put a cart out if people aren’t comfortable going into the library. They can stop by. They can make an appointment. They’ve been just so helpful in getting the books out to children.”

The library still has plenty of books available.

For more information, you can call the library at 667-6363.

