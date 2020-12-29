2020 NYE different in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the past few years, Bangor has gone above and beyond in its efforts to make New Year’s Eve a major event.

However, the pandemic will make this year a lot different.

TV5 spoke to a few people in the city about what they have planned.

“It might make it feel like next to normal or maybe adjacent, normal adjacent.” said Jen Shepard of the Penobscot Theatre Company.

In 2020, we’ll take it.

Part of that effort at the Theatre is three days of Matt Marcy Magic, which serves as a fundraiser.

“Matt does quite a bit of interaction in the show, and he’s even going to teach a magic trick,” she said. “We thought as opposed to just like watching a concert on the screen, this would be something to look forward to and something, I think, we are all craving which is interaction outside of our bubble.”

You could also interact with the Bangor Public Library’s live stream of an event that starts New Year’s Eve at 6.

“We expanded our New Year’s Eve plans in a new way this year, and we’ve gone digital,” said the Library’s Hannah Young.

From cooking, to name that instrument, there will be a *little something* for everyone...for free.

“We feel like coming together and having something to say goodbye to last year and say hello to the new year in a fun way and a positive way was really important,” Young said. “Bringing folks together, no matter if we are in person or not in person, is something that we all try to do. So, I think it’s just a testament to Bangor that we can all come together and make sure that New Year’s Eve can still be fun and still for kids and still exciting. Because it’s exciting when you’re young.”

And for those who aren’t so young, the beach ball drop from the top of Paddy Murphy’s has become an annual tradition.

We spoke with the owner who says a final decision on whether or not that will continue has yet to be made.

