Waterville Area Soup Kitchen gets generous donation from Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank donated $10,000 to assist with start up costs for the new nonprofit.
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen.
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen.(WASK Website)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen has received a much needed donation to help kick start their funding.

The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen was established after the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen closed earlier this year.

The soup kitchen is partnered with Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church.

President Aline Poulin says they’ve been providing hot meals at least twice a week from four locations in Waterville.

”If we can do something to support those volunteers that are spending their own hours of time and enthusiasm and doing such great work for the community, we need to do it,” Amanda Cooley, community engagement director with Kennebec Savings Bank.

“These are people in need, and they have pride. They came from somewhere at some point, and they’ve just hit bottom. Part of life is giving back,” said Poulin.

The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen plans to launch a $5 million campaign to acquire a property of their own.

Poulin says she also hopes to create an endowment fund for the future.

To donate to the soup kitchen click here.

