Phase 1A of vaccination plan still underway

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As of Monday morning, 17,180 Mainers have received their first dose of vaccine.

The week three order of vaccinations has been placed.

Maine will be receiving 19,125 doses, 10,725 Pfizer vaccines and 8,400 Moderna.

Dr. Nirav Shah says this is about 370 doses short of what they were originally told would be allocated in this shipment.

Last week, the allotment was roughly 30 percent less than originally communicated.

As efforts to inoculate Mainer roll on, Dr. Shah says we are still in Phase 1A of the process mainly due to the lower amount of vaccines arriving.

Dr. Shah says, ”Overall, those numbers of everyone across Phase 1A, cumulatively, represent approximately 130,000 or so individuals. As of last week, Maine had received approximately 45,000 total doses. So, about a third of what we would need to encompass all of Phase 1A. The questions of when individuals will get vaccinated who are part of 1A, is just that. It is a question of when and not if.”

Dr. Shah says it’s unclear when they will be able to move to Phase 1B.

He says timing on individual phases will depend on vaccine allocations from week to week.

