Advertisement

Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday.

Three more Mainers have died with the coronavirus, all from York County. That brings total deaths to 326, including 59 in York County.

There have been 22,319 overall cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Confirmed cases have surpassed 19,000 to 19,128.

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date. As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Between York and Cumberland counties, there are more than 300 new cases.

Kennebec County has 61 new cases. Penobecot County has 13 new cases. Somerset County has 11.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 28
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 28(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Maine CDC is reporting 333 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.
Maine CDC reporting 333 new cases; 4 new deaths
File image
One dead after single car crash in Jackson
Officials say that 42-year-old James Seeley of Bangor was speeding when he rear-ended another...
Bangor man arrested for OUI after two car crash in Bridgewater
Crews respond to Trailer fire in Unity.
Crews respond to trailer fire in Unity

Latest News

Safe opportunity amid pandemic
Bangor woman thanks stranger for returning lost credit card, license
Local woman looks for help identifying good samaritan.
Local woman looks for help identifying good samaritan.
File image
Group of U.S. Senators urge President Trump to make a decision on the latest COVID relief package
Officials say that 42-year-old James Seeley of Bangor was speeding when he rear-ended another...
Bangor man arrested for OUI after two car crash in Bridgewater