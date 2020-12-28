Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday.

Three more Mainers have died with the coronavirus, all from York County. That brings total deaths to 326, including 59 in York County.

There have been 22,319 overall cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Confirmed cases have surpassed 19,000 to 19,128.

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date. As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Between York and Cumberland counties, there are more than 300 new cases.

Kennebec County has 61 new cases. Penobecot County has 13 new cases. Somerset County has 11.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 28 (WABI)

