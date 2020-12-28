Maine overall crime rate declines for 8th consecutive year
The department said Monday that reported crimes dropped 6.6% overall in 2019.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Public Safety says the number of crimes reported in the state has decreased for an eighth consecutive year - even though violent crimes grew 3%.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck says the eight-year decline “speaks volumes to the hard work” of law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.
