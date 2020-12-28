Maine DHHS reminding of mental health services for those in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is reminding Mainers mental health resources are available.

The demands of the holiday season can lead to an increase in stress, depression, and other behavioral health challenges.

This year, adjustments to holiday plans and other changes due to the pandemic are taking an added emotional toll on many.

According to experts, some signs your mental health may need attention include irritability, nervousness, changes in appetite, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping or concentrating.

More serious warning signs include a sense of hopelessness, withdrawing from loved ones, substance misuse, self-harm, and thoughts of suicide.

Maine DHHS resources include a program launched in October called StrengthenME which provides free tools, support, and community connections.

There’s also the FrontLine Warmline, dedicated phone support for health care workers, first responders, and school staff.

Maine DHHS is also in the process of launching a new program called OPTIONS, which stands for Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, Naloxone, and Safety.

Dr. Jessica Pollard of Maine DHHS says, ”This program aims to get the messages out about the importance of not using substances alone due to the risk of fatal overdose. The messages that help is available and where to find treatment. Information about the ‘Good Samaritan Law’ so that people don’t hesitate to call 911 if an overdose is suspected.”

If you or someone you know is looking for support, call StrengthenME.

That number is 221-8198.

Help is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also call the statewide crisis line at 888-568-1112 seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

These resources are free, confidential, anonymous, and available to anyone in Maine.

