Maine CDC continues to investigate COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor nursing home

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, says it’s likely numbers will go up as more testing is done.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor nursing home.
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor nursing home.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Bangor.

As of Sunday, there were 36 cases at Eastside Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

23 are residents, 13 are staff.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says it’s likely numbers will go up as more testing is done.

