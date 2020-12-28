Maine CDC continues to investigate COVID-19 outbreak at Bangor nursing home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Bangor.

As of Sunday, there were 36 cases at Eastside Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

23 are residents, 13 are staff.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says it’s likely numbers will go up as more testing is done.

