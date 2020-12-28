Cloudy Today, Rain Showers Develop Late In The Day, Snow Showers North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainly cloudy skies expected throughout the day today. A warm front will likely pass the state with rain showers for most of the region, some snow and mix possible north later in the day and at night. This system will be weak and not high impact. Highs today will top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Most of the rain shower activity will end by midnight and skies will begin to clear out as high pressure builds in. Lows will fall back to the 20s for most. With that, some icy spots are possible due to the rain showers this evening.

A cold front passes the state and Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be blustery with wind gusts 25-35 mph. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. High pressure moves to our east on Wednesday with increasing clouds and highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Another storm approaches the state on Thursday. This may bring the region some rain, snow and/or mix. Right now, it looks the be primarily rain for the southern parts of the state with some snow and mix possible north on Thursday. A bit of a break is possible Friday as the first storm pushes to our north and east, however, a few rain or snow showers are still possible. Another storm may bring us rain, snow and mix to start next weekend. We will fine-tune this forecast over the next couple days.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies, rain showers likely late in the day and at night, snow showers north. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers ending. Lows will drop back to the 20s, icy spots are possible. Winds S/SW at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Blustery, winds NW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Increasing Clouds, highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy skies with rain and snow possible. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain or snow showers possible. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Saturday: Rain, snow and mix possible. Highs will run in the 30s.

