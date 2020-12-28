Burger King franchisee shuts down, 4 restaurants close

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Four area Burger King restaurants are closing permanently.

December 28th is the last day they’ll be open.

The Orono, Rockland, Ellsworth, and Hogan Road in Bangor locations all operated under the same franchise lease.

That lease runs out with the new year.

According to the local district manager Cathy Simpson, despite several offers to purchase the franchise, the Burger King corporation turned them down.

Employees are being assisted with applying for new jobs, including offers to move to other Burger Kings.

Simpson says she’s worked with the franchisee for 33 years, and the closure is bittersweet.

”I just got a call from the district manager of the other Burger Kings and they offered to hire anybody that wanted to apply over there. I thought that was a really good gesture.”

The Union Street Bangor and Brewer locations will remain open as they are operated by another franchisee.

