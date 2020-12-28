Advertisement

Burger King franchisee shuts down, 4 restaurants close

Burger King locations close
Burger King locations close(WAGM)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Four area Burger King restaurants are closing permanently.

December 28th is the last day they’ll be open.

The Orono, Rockland, Ellsworth, and Hogan Road in Bangor locations all operated under the same franchise lease.

That lease runs out with the new year.

According to the local district manager Cathy Simpson, despite several offers to purchase the franchise, the Burger King corporation turned them down.

Employees are being assisted with applying for new jobs, including offers to move to other Burger Kings.

Simpson says she’s worked with the franchisee for 33 years, and the closure is bittersweet.

”I just got a call from the district manager of the other Burger Kings and they offered to hire anybody that wanted to apply over there. I thought that was a really good gesture.”

The Union Street Bangor and Brewer locations will remain open as they are operated by another franchisee.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Maine CDC is reporting 333 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.
Maine CDC reporting 333 new cases; 4 new deaths
File image
One dead after single car crash in Jackson
Officials say that 42-year-old James Seeley of Bangor was speeding when he rear-ended another...
Bangor man arrested for OUI after two car crash in Bridgewater
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28
Maine reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Latest News

CEO Bill Paulus stands beside specialized filtration equipment
Cerahelix moves headquarters to Bangor
Ariadne Dimoula and Claudia Loud conduct research into creating compostable, fish-friendly...
Maine company aims to replace single use plastics with compostable, fish-friendly alternatives
Sweet Dirt now open in Waterville.
Sweet Dirt grand opening sees customers from across the state
Rockland, ME
Rockland businesses have mixed feelings about city’s minimum wage increase