Brighter, Blustery & Turning Colder Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm currently sliding across southeastern Canada will pull a cold front across Maine this evening. Scattered rain showers south and snow and rain showers north will end this evening as the cold front moves offshore and a drier airmass begins to move into our region. As the cold front moves to our east the clouds across Maine will thin out and by daybreak tomorrow much of the state will be mainly clear. A northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will begin to usher a cooler airmass into New England beginning later tonight.

Tuesday will be a bright, blustery and colder day all across the Northeast as the busy northwest wind ushers a modified arctic airmass into the region from south central Canada. Despite a good deal of sunshine tomorrow the temps across Maine will slowly fall as the day moves along. By later tomorrow afternoon the temps will be running in the upper teens to mid-20s and with the wind gusting over 20 mph it will feel like it is in the single digits north and teens south.

As high pressure crosses New England Wednesday the weather across Maine will be fair and seasonably cold, with high temps ranging from the 20s to lower 30s from north to south. An approaching cold front will likely bring a period of light snow and rain to Maine Wednesday night and early Thursday. Any accumulations from the light snow and mix appears to be 2″ or less, with little or no snow accumulation expected over southern and coastal parts of Maine. The temps Thursday will run several degrees above normal, with more seasonable temps expected Friday under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

The forecast becomes a bit tricky as we head into the weekend. A storm system will approach New England from the southwest Friday night, while at the same time high pressure will be swinging across southeastern Canada. The exact position of the high will determine whether the approaching storm moves up to our west and brings mainly rain to our region or whether the storm is forced to slide east just to the south of the Nothern New England, which would hold the surface cold air in place and bring Maine a wintry mix of precipitation types. Stay tuned to the WABI TV5 First Alert Forecast Center for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Tonight: Evening rain and mixed rain and snow showers ending, then partly cloudy late, with a west to northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and low temps in the 20s to near 30.

Tuesday: Bright, blustery and colder, with a northwest breeze between 12 and 22 mph and high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then increasing afternoon clouds, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Early snow and rain showers ending, with highs in the 30s.

Friday: Early sun then increasing clouds, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Possible rain, mix and snow, with highs in the upper 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.