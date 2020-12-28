Bangor woman thanks stranger for returning lost credit card, license

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good deeds do not go unnoticed this time of year.

A local woman is looking to thank a complete stranger for her good deed.

Ann, from Bangor, takes frequent walks in the Bangor Forest.

But a few days before Christmas, on one of her walks, Ann went to tie her boots, without realizing her credit card and drivers license must’ve fallen out.

Not realizing until she was already home.

She couldn’t even react before she got a call from her bank.

“She told me a woman who was at the City Forest had found my TD Bank credit card and drivers license and took the time to bring them into the bank,” she said.

A kind act, during a time when good deeds don’t go unnoticed.

“The bigger problem for me was that with no drivers license, I would not be able to keep up my 44 year Christmas tradition. Of delivering some small anonymous Christmas gifts to people.”

Things like winter coats, toys, and even bicycles.

Ann didn’t want to share her full name so that she could keep her anonymity for future Christmas drop offs.

“A stranger’s good deed sparkled my spirit, spread some joy, and put many smiles on the faces of the people who know what this wonderful woman did for me.”

The problem is, Ann doesn’t know this woman’s name.

Now she needs help, to find her and offer her a proper thanks.

“But I am hoping she sees this report, and knows how grateful I am for what she did. You made me and many other people very happy with your good deed.”

If you are the woman who returned Ann’s license and credit card, give our station a call and we can help connect you both.

You can call our station at 947-8321.

