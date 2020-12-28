Bangor small businesses have busy holiday shopping season amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Small businesses have been greatly impacted by the economic ripple effects of COVID-19.

Holiday shopping sales became even more important this year.

Rick Vigue is in the midst of his 36th Christmas season at his gift shop, Rebecca’s.

Each year, like many small business owners, he relies on holiday shopping to propel his business into the new year.

Amid the pandemic, stores like Rebecca’s faced questions as to how busy they would be.

The Saturday before Christmas brought good news. It was the busiest day Vigue had all year.

“The Saturday before Christmas, the last Saturday is always the biggest day of the year for us, and I assume for many other people. They always talk about Black Friday or whatever, there’s no comparison to that. People know they haven’t got many days left to get those gifts under the tree, so they come out in force that day every year for 35 years, at least for us,” said Vigue.

It wasn’t only Rebecca’s that had a busy holiday season.

A number of downtown businesses I stopped into had the same surprising reaction and same successful results.

“Leading up to the holidays this year, we had a lot more last minute sales right before Christmas, and we had a lot of online sales,” said Heather Barter, an artist at Maine Art & Jewelry.

“Right before Christmas, we had an influx that was a little bit larger than it had been from previous years,” she added.

Business owners and workers I spoke with say they had an overwhelming amount of support from locals specifically because of the hardships brought on by COVID-19.

“I have noticed this year a number of people saying that they were trying to shop local and making a concerted effort to do so, and that has been wonderful as well,” said Barter.

“We had comments every day about we’re trying to support local businesses, we know you’ve had a hard year, and they did. It made a good end to 2020,” added Vigue.

Vigue says he and other business owners could not be more thankful to the community during this time of uncertainty.

“The Christmas season really helped people to pay a few bills at the end of the year which was really appreciated,” said Vigue.

