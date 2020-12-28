Bangor man turns to music for hope while searching for kidney donor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s been a tough year for everyone, especially those dealing with medical issues on top of the pandemic.

Dustin Saucier was diagnosed with kidney disease in May of 2019. The disease progressed rapidly.

“Come September I could barely walk.”

By that time he needed to be on dialysis to stay alive and was in need of a kidney donation, blood type O-positive. This was on top of type one diabetes, which he has had most of his life.

Around the same time, his father passed away.

“Actually sitting in a chair for dialysis when I found out my dad had passed away. Things like that really drew me closer to music than I had been in a little bit. I’ve been interested in music ever since I was a little kid. I used to do school plays, I was in the show choir, I was in the jazz band. I did all that stuff.”

The 34 year old started livestreaming music online, using it as both relief and as a platform to reach potential donors.

“I realized that playing music was the one thing that would lift my spirits up.”

Friends, family, and strangers were there to encourage him, and multiple media outlets have picked up his story.

“That’s amazing and I appreciate that so much but there’s also people out there that don’t have that kind of support.”

He knows most people can relate to feeling isolated and alone this year and hopes his music does some good for those who listen.

“To provide something for them and at the same time it was providing something for me. It was a way to interact with people.”

Regardless of your blood type, you can help. If you’re able to donate a kidney in Saucier’s name, it can put him at the top of the list if a match is found.

Ultimately, he hopes that people realize how great the need for donors is and will look into becoming one.

“If I can use my ability or my reach to help others. Then…that’s my biggest goal in life is to make sure others are helped.”

Visit mmc.donorscreen.org to fill out a questionnaire and start down the path of becoming a donor.

