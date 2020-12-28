AP Top 10 Maine stories of 2020

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As 2020 winds down, it’s an opportunity to look back.

The Associated Press and its member news organizations have poured through a year’s worth of stories to come up with the annual top 10 list.

A tragic start to the list.

Coming in at number 10 on Maine’s top stories of the year is the state’s first ever recorded shark fatality.

In July, a swimmer was killed by a great white shark off the coast of Harpswell.

There is a tie for number 8.

Eyes remain on the sea as President Trump directed the Department of Agriculture to provide lobster fishermen with financial assistance to make up for a trade war with China. The President brokered a new deal that includes China’s agreement to start buying U.S. again.

“This is the biggest election of our lifetimes,” said the President, speaking to a crowd of around three thousand people in Levant in late October.

This visit was part of his re-election campaign, which ultimately fell short, but he did get one of Maine’s four electoral votes by winning the Second Congressional District, as he did in 2016.

It’s the only two times the state has divided its electoral votes.

That is the other story tied for 8th.

At number 7, Mainers vote to keep a state law that restricts exemptions on childhood vaccinations. Every major medical organization in the state supported the law that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions. Those who opposed the decision contend that parents should be responsible for making these decisions.

Up next, Central Maine Power’s Corridor.

Tied for 5th place, the power company is set to begin construction of a 145 mile power transmission line.

However conservation groups have sued to force the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a more thorough environmental review.

“Maybe I’m being a little bit hyperbolic, but I’ve been saying it’s historical,” a Bangor man told TV5 as history was made in October.

Tied for 5th place with the CMP Corridor, Maine becomes the 10th state to allow people to legally buy marijuana for recreational use. This came almost four years after the referendum passed in November of 2016.

Even more history at number four.

Maine is the first state to use ranked choice voting in a presidential election. The system allows voters to rank all candidates in order of preference. The system had already been used in US House and Senate races.

Coming in third, it’s the strike at Bath Iron Works.

A labor dispute boiled over into a two month strike by workers in the middle of the pandemic.

In the end, Machinists Local S6 got most of what it wanted in terms of hiring subcontractors and a commitment to work together with the company to get things back on track.

At number two, it’s Senator Susan Collins with a historic re-lection to a fifth term.

“I feel this is an affirmation of the work I am doing in Washington everyday,” said Collins in her victory speech the day after the election.

It was what many called an ugly campaign.

It saw around 200 million dollars in spending as Collins beat Democratic challenger Sara Gideon.

She won by nine points and avoided the use of ranked choice voting.

And in a unanimous vote, the top story of the year, the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Legislature adjourning, to Governor Mills imposing emergency orders closing businesses - before a gradual reopening.

However, in the fall, a wave of infections has created a surge in cases, but perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel looking into 2021 - the vaccination process against the virus has begun.

