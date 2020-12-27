One man dead after accident in Madawaska Saturday night

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - One man is dead after a car versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Madawaska.

According to Madawaska police, they responded to the accident on Bridge Avenue.

Police say 48-year-old William Nelson was in the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Ave, when he was struck by 57 year old Barbara Morin, also of Madawaska.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, no charges have been announced.

