Oakland family sings Christmas carols for family members in nursing home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A family with their 11 children decided to give the gift of caroling to two women who mean the world to them.

The Boudreau family lost their mother unexpectedly in 1982.

Their mother’s two sisters Gabe and Lucille Roy stepped in and cared for the kids like they were their own as they grew up.

The two aunts, who live at Bedside Manor in Belgrade, were unable to see the kids on Christmas due to the pandemic.

The family got together outside the manor to sing Christmas carols, to show their aunts how much they miss and love them.

”We thought it’d be a great idea to send some joy and love, and this is how we’re choosing to do it,” said Gerry Boudreau.

A speaker was set up inside the manor so their aunts could hear the Christmas carols as they were sung so they could sing along.

