Advertisement

NRCM annual Polar Dip & Dash goes virtual amid pandemic

For the 13th year, Mainers will be able to take a thrilling, chilling dip into the Atlantic Ocean to support bold climate action in Maine.
Natural Resources Council of Maine polar dip and dash goes virtual
Natural Resources Council of Maine polar dip and dash goes virtual
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) -

The Natural Resources Council of Maine will hold there annual Polar Dip and Dash virtually this year due to the pandemic.

For the 13th year, Mainers will be able to take a thrilling, chilling dip into the Atlantic Ocean to support bold climate action in Maine.

Participants will be able to choose where they take their dip over a two-weekend period that began Sunday and ends January 3rd.

Those who do dip and dash, will pay a $50 registration fee and can post a photo or video of their experience for a chance to win prizes.

Folks with NRCM say they were not going to let the pandemic deter them from their mission.

”Climate change is definitely real and here and affecting us, it’s affecting our communities, it’s affecting Maine’s economy, people’s work, so it’s really important for us to support renewable energy, energy efficiency and certainly the Governor just released at the beginning of this month the new Maine Climate Action Plan, which will have some steps in it to help us reduce our impact on the climate, so this is the year we didn’t want to say we support this great new climate action plan, but we’re not going to do anything to raise money in this way that we’ve done for, this will be our thirteenth year,” said Beth Comeau, Communications Manager for NRCM and a dip and dasher herself.

If you’re interested in participating, you can visit Polar Bear Dip & Dash website for more information or the Natural Resources Council of Maine Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two people injured, one Lifeflighted after single car crash in Jackson
CEO Bill Paulus stands beside specialized filtration equipment
Cerahelix moves headquarters to Bangor
Front Street in Augusta flooded after rising river levels from the Christmas Day storm spilled...
Flooding in Augusta keeps downtown street closed Saturday
The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
321 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Crews respond to Trailer fire in Unity.
Crews respond to trailer fire in Unity

Latest News

The Maine CDC is reporting 333 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.
Maine CDC reporting 333 new cases; 4 new deaths
Crews respond to Trailer fire in Unity.
Crews respond to trailer fire in Unity
Family sings carols to family members in nursing home.
Oakland family sings Christmas carols for family members in nursing home
File image
Two people injured, one Lifeflighted after single car crash in Jackson