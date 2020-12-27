NRCM annual Polar Dip & Dash goes virtual amid pandemic

MAINE (WABI) -

The Natural Resources Council of Maine will hold there annual Polar Dip and Dash virtually this year due to the pandemic.

For the 13th year, Mainers will be able to take a thrilling, chilling dip into the Atlantic Ocean to support bold climate action in Maine.

Participants will be able to choose where they take their dip over a two-weekend period that began Sunday and ends January 3rd.

Those who do dip and dash, will pay a $50 registration fee and can post a photo or video of their experience for a chance to win prizes.

Folks with NRCM say they were not going to let the pandemic deter them from their mission.

”Climate change is definitely real and here and affecting us, it’s affecting our communities, it’s affecting Maine’s economy, people’s work, so it’s really important for us to support renewable energy, energy efficiency and certainly the Governor just released at the beginning of this month the new Maine Climate Action Plan, which will have some steps in it to help us reduce our impact on the climate, so this is the year we didn’t want to say we support this great new climate action plan, but we’re not going to do anything to raise money in this way that we’ve done for, this will be our thirteenth year,” said Beth Comeau, Communications Manager for NRCM and a dip and dasher herself.

If you’re interested in participating, you can visit Polar Bear Dip & Dash website for more information or the Natural Resources Council of Maine Facebook page.

