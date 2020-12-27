Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 333 new cases; 4 new deaths

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 333 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

The Maine CDC did not release data regarding new cases on Saturday, due to the Christmas holiday. This most likely affects the number of new cases reported.

The Maine CDC is reporting 333 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.(Emily Tadlock)

Another four Mainers died with COVID-19. Two in Cumberland County and one each in York and Oxford County.

Total deaths now stand at 323.

Overall, the total number of cases is now 21,880.

Of those, more than 18,000 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

According to the Maine CDC - recovery numbers are not up-to-date. As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases.

Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Oxford, Franklin, Waldo and Piscataquis are not reporting any new cases.
Oxford, Franklin, Waldo and Piscataquis are not reporting any new cases.(Emily Tadlock)

Cumberland saw an increase of over 100 newly recorded cases.

Kennebec County is reporting 21 additional cases.

Aroostook County 15 more. Penobscot 14.

