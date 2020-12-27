Increasing Clouds Tonight, Late Day Rain & Snow Showers Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will briefly build into the region tonight, then quickly move to our east. That’s due to a weak area of low pressure moving in from the west. Clouds will increase tonight with lows dropping back to the upper teens to mid 20s.

Mainly cloudy skies expected throughout the day on Monday. A warm front will likely pass the state with rain showers for most of the region, some snow and mix possible north later in the day and at night. This system will be relatively weak and not a high impacted system. A cold front then passes and Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. High pressure builds back in on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Another storm approaches the state on Thursday. This may bring the region some rain, snow and/or mix. Right now, it looks the be primarily rain for the southern parts of the state with some snow and mix possible north on Thursday. A bit of a break is possible Friday as the first storm pushes to our north and east, however, a few rain or snow showers are still possible. Another storm may bring us rain, snow and mix to start next weekend. We will fine-tune this forecast over the next couple days.

Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies, rain showers likely late in the day and at night, snow showers north. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy skies with rain and snow possible. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain or snow showers possible. Highs will top out in the 30s.

