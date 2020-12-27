Group of U.S. Senators urge President Trump to make a decision on the latest COVID relief package

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A number of U.S. senators, including both Susan Collins and Angus King, have released a statement to President Trump urging him to either sign the relief package of veto it immediately.

“Mr. President, we are asking you to please sign the emergency relief bill. This act will show your support for the American people who are in need of emergency lifelines like food, shelter, unemployment benefits and small business relief during these challenging times.

However, if your objection to the COVID-19 relief bill will prevent you from signing, please veto it immediately. You’ve made your position clear and rejecting it quickly will allow those in favor to act before it is too late.

Never before in your personal, professional, or political life have you been characterized as a man of inaction. Now is not the time to sit idly by - please do the right thing and sign or veto this bill immediately.”

