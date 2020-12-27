Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two people injured, one Lifeflighted after single car crash in Jackson
CEO Bill Paulus stands beside specialized filtration equipment
Cerahelix moves headquarters to Bangor
Front Street in Augusta flooded after rising river levels from the Christmas Day storm spilled...
Flooding in Augusta keeps downtown street closed Saturday
The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
321 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Crews respond to Trailer fire in Unity.
Crews respond to trailer fire in Unity

Latest News

The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the...
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69
Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3