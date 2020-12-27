Bangor man arrested for OUI after two car crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested a man for operating under the influence after a two car crash in Bridgewater Saturday.

Officials say that 42-year-old James Seeley of Bangor was speeding when he rear-ended another vehicle.

State police say that neither of the drivers sustained any injuries, but there was “extensive damage” to both vehicles.

Officials took Seeley into custody and transported him to Aroostook County Jail.

