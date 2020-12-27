Advertisement

6 men wounded in shooting while filming music video in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Two of six men who were shot near Boston while filming a music video Saturday have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police found the six victims scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec told news outlets. Lynn is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

Kmiec said it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made as of Saturday night.

The six men were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Travis Lorini, 30, told the Boston Globe that he heard a barrage of gunfire and smelled gunpowder.

“Just seemed like someone held the trigger down and let all the bullets out at once. It sounded faster than a book of fireworks,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two people injured, one Lifeflighted after single car crash in Jackson
Front Street in Augusta flooded after rising river levels from the Christmas Day storm spilled...
Flooding in Augusta keeps downtown street closed Saturday
CEO Bill Paulus stands beside specialized filtration equipment
Cerahelix moves headquarters to Bangor
The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
321 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Crews respond to Trailer fire in Unity.
Crews respond to trailer fire in Unity

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
Police investigate shooting that injured six in Mass.
Monique Jones survived after COVID-19 put her on a ventilator in September. Her baby daughter,...
Mother who gave birth while intubated with COVID-19 welcomes baby home