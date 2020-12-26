Two people injured, one Lifeflighted after single car crash in Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people were injured after a single car crash Saturday in Jackson.
Maine State Police and local authorities responded to the crash on Moosehead Trail Highway around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
Two people were injured, and one was Lifeflighted to a nearby hospital.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
The crash is under investigation.
